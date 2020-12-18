Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published 5 minutes ago

'Cyberpunk 2077' Is Pulled From PlayStation Store Following Backlash

The highly-anticipated game was released just over a week ago.

Immediately, it was met with criticism over the amount of glitches it had, particularly on older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Game developer CD Projekt offered refunds to customers, and now it's been removed from the PlayStation store entirely.

Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of 'Cyberpunk 2077' on PlayStation Store, CD Projekt, via statement.

You can still buy physical versions of the game in brick and mortar stores and online.

, CD Projekt, via statement.

All purchases digital and physical copies of the game will continue to receive support and updates as we continue to improve your experience, CD Projekt, via statement.

CD Projekt is "working hard to bring 'Cyberpunk 2077' back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible.".

Time will tell if Microsoft will follow suit