Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
8 minutes ago
Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Sony delists PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077, begins automatic refunds
Follows abysmal performance issues on base PS4; no word yet if Xbox will follow suit.
Ars Technica - Published
14 hours ago
Also reported by •
engadget
Good luck getting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund if you bought a digital PlayStation copy
Image: CD Projekt Red The release of CD Projekt Red’s (CDPR) highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077...
The Verge - Published
2 days ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Lucasfilm
Coronavirus disease 2019
Grogu
Apple Inc.
Netflix
The Mandalorian
Disney+
Amazon
Donald Trump
Google
Joe Biden
Sydney
Moderna
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
NYPD
PlayStation Store
Eminem
Cyberpunk 2077
Herbert
Raiders
Star Wars
Hayley Atwell
Moderna Vaccine
Kansas
Mike Pence
Marcus Mariota
Gruden
Gillian Anderson
WORTH WATCHING
Hilary Duff reveals Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't going to happen
Doctor Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible
Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet
Mike Pence to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Friday