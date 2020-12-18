Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’Sony Pulling PS4 Version Of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sony delists PlayStation version of Cyberpunk 2077, begins automatic refunds

Follows abysmal performance issues on base PS4; no word yet if Xbox will follow suit.
Ars Technica - Published Also reported by •engadget


Good luck getting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund if you bought a digital PlayStation copy

Good luck getting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund if you bought a digital PlayStation copy Image: CD Projekt Red The release of CD Projekt Red’s (CDPR) highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077...
The Verge - Published