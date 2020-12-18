E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London

British epidemiologist John Edmunds has said he believes England is going to "have to consider tougher measures at some point" as the battle against coronavirus continues. Speaking on Friday, Mr Edmunds said due to the rapidly increasing number of cases he thinks "we're going to have to take quite strict measures pretty soon". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review.
Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions.