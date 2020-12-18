E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain



Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25