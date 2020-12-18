Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London

E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London

London commuters are ditching the Tube and buses during the COVID-19 pandemic for a more personal form of electric transportation: an e-scooter - but many will be breaking the law when they do.

Ciara Lee reports


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Tougher Covid measures needed soon, says epidemiologist [Video]

Tougher Covid measures needed soon, says epidemiologist

British epidemiologist John Edmunds has said he believes England is going to "have to consider tougher measures at some point" as the battle against coronavirus continues. Speaking on Friday, Mr Edmunds said due to the rapidly increasing number of cases he thinks "we're going to have to take quite strict measures pretty soon". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:39Published

Political roundup: Pence gets COVID vaccine, Biden's Cabinet picks, Russia hacking

 CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers talk about the top political headlines with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News White House..
CBS News

Covid: Boris Johnson 'hoping to avoid' national lockdown

 But the PM admits Covid cases are increasing "very much", as Northern Ireland announces a tough new lockdown.
BBC News

Tom Cruise Takes Early Break After COVID Tirade, 'M.I.' Set Shut Down

 Tom Cruise is flying south for the winter break ... fleeing his now controversial 'Mission: Impossible 7' set after blowing a gasket over COVID-19 rules...
TMZ.com

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

WorldView: Over 50 arrested in Indian call center scheme; Nigerian schoolboys home after kidnapping

 Police in India said they've arrested more than 50 people who were involved in a massive fraud scheme. Also, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey..
CBS News
Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain [Video]

Greater Manchester residents react to Tier 3 remain

Residents in Greater Manchester have reacted to news the region will remain in Tier 3 for at least another two weeks until the next review. Mayor Andy Burnham had said there was a "clear case" for moving down a tier with infection rates falling lower than both Liverpool and London. However, the government announced it would remain under the tightest restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published

London's Bow Street Police Station to be turned into museum

 Famous faces including Oscar Wilde and Sylvia Pankhurst once passed through the doors of Bow Street.
BBC News

Covid: North East in tier 3 is 'craggy end of the stick'

 MP Ian Mearns says the North East has been treated differently to London and the South East.
BBC News