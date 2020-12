‘Now we have a dream’: Syrian families share experiences of Christmas in the UK



Syrian families have shared their experiences of their first Christmases inthe UK for a video. Charity Migrant Help has released a film featuring fiveSyrian refugee families who have resettled in the UK, reflecting on life sinceleaving the war-torn country.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published on January 1, 1970