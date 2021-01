‘Developing new health information management system’: Kejriwal at #HTLS2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke on developing a new health information management system for the national capital.

Speaking during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Kejriwal said the new system for healthcare will make available a health e-card for people in Delhi.

The health data of Delhiites and hospitals in the capital will be available online under the new system, the chief minister added.

