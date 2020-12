Detroit Pistons launch 'D-Up' campaign ahead of NBA draft



Detroit Pistons launch 'D-Up' campaign ahead of NBA draft Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:10 Published on November 18, 2020

Pistons, Lions, and Detroit sports teams lead the way in voter registration, safety



Pistons, Lions, and Detroit sports teams lead the way in voter registration, safety | Brad Galli has more Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:52 Published on November 4, 2020