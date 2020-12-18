Danny Duncan comes to Charlotte County Sheriffs Office to spread cheer
Danny Duncan comes to Charlotte County Sheriffs Office to spread cheer
Known Youtuber Danny Duncan came to the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office not to prank people but to spread cheer by giving people they pull over money!
FIRST AT EIGHT -- SOUTHWESTFIRST AT EIGHT --FLORIDA YOUTUBER, DANNY DUNCAN,IS KNOWN FOR HIS PRANKS.BUT HE CHANGED UP HIS CHANNEL,AND DECIDED TO DO SOME GOOD INCHARLOTTE COUNTY.HE TEAMED UP WITH THE SHERIFF TOHAND OUT A LITTLE HOLIDAY CHEER.[Notes::00-:09]i’m dannduncan... 25-hundred dollarsBUTT[Notes::29-:46]we heard... a lotTHERE WERE A LOT OF TEARS, ANDEMOTIONS... FOR THE SHERIFF, HISDEPUTIES, AND DUNCAN.A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID THEY