Friday Sector Leaders: Metals Fabrication & Products, Music & Electronics Stores

In trading on Friday, metals fabrication & products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%.

Leading the group were shares of Aqua Metals, up about 31.2% and shares of Ferroglobe up about 3.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are music & electronics stores shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by Gamestop, trading up by about 8.1% and Rent-a-center, trading up by about 1% on Friday.




