Weather warnings issued in UK's Devon as river water levels rise
Amber weather warnings have been issued in Devon as water levels in nearby rivers continue to rise due to heavy rainfall.
River bursts banks flooding road in Cornwall in the UKFootage filmed last night (December 18) shows roads submerged by water overflowing from river banks in Launceston in Cornwall.A road had been closed with 3ft of water inundating the area.
Thick layer of toxic foam floats on surface of river Yamuna in DelhiPollution in Delhi has escalated to dangerous levels, with the Yamuna river now possessing a thick layer of toxic foam.
Sirens ring out across Dallas as severe weather warnings issued