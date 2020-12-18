Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

New resource center and youth hostel coming to Eugene

Homeless students in eugene will soon have a new place to go for help.

The 4-j school district partnered with the nonprofit'youth erato renovate a space on west seventh for use as a resource center and eventual shelter for young people.

The center will be the first of its kind in eugene and will open in phases over the next year.

Youth era ceo martin rafferty says they anticipate helping dozens of young people each day from all different backgrounds.

:16 martin rafferty/youth era ceo?we interviewed people who do this work with youth who are active on drugs, different situations where youth might be violent.

And it like, how can we serve those youth as well?

How can we not leave any young person behind?

He says the center will open up to 4-j students in a matter of weeks.

Later in the year, they will start providing meals and case management.

Then by summer, the shelter is expected to open with room for up to 30