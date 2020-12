Pilot's Body Recovered After Plane Goes Down In Rural Pasture Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 4 days ago Pilot's Body Recovered After Plane Goes Down In Rural Pasture Volunteer Cresson firefighters alongside other first responders recovered a body from the wreckage of a single-engine Extra EA-300 that crashed in a pasture far from paved roadways near Aledo. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

