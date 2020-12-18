Vice President Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at...



Related videos from verified sources Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna Vaccine



Vice President Pence received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine live on television today. The development came ahead of the FDA's expected approval of a second Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use -- this.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:17 Published 11 minutes ago US Vice-President gets Covid vaccine



Mike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine live on television, and he said he "didn't feel a thing". Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:03 Published 25 minutes ago US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine



Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 54 minutes ago