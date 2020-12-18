Vice President Mike Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President Pence Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Moderna VaccineVice President Pence received Pfizer's Coronavirus vaccine live on television today. The development came ahead of the FDA's expected approval of a second Coronavirus vaccine for emergency use -- this..
US Vice-President gets Covid vaccineMike Pence received the coronavirus vaccine live on television, and he said he "didn't feel a thing".
US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccineVice President Mike Pence was vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.