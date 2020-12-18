New Admissions Guidelines For NYC Schools
Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza announced new admissions guidelines for city schools Friday.
Mayor De Blasio Discusses Schools, Policing And More In NYCMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily covid briefing on schools, policing and more in New York City.
Mayor, Schools Chancellor Announce '2021 Achievement Plan'Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on the coronavirus, vaccine and schools in New York City.
Staten Island Schools Reopen For Younger StudentsSome schools in Staten Island's orange zone will reopen today.