New Admissions Guidelines For NYC Schools

Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza announced new admissions guidelines for city schools Friday.


De Blasio, Carranza Announce New Admission Guidelines For NYC's Public High Schools And Middle Schools

The changes include elimination of the use of academic screening for middle schools for one year.
