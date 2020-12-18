Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. blacklists Chinese chipmaker SMIC

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:21s - Published
U.S. blacklists Chinese chipmaker SMIC

U.S. blacklists Chinese chipmaker SMIC

The United States confirmed on Friday it will add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist.

Fred Katayama reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump is tightening the screws on China in his final weeks in office.

The U.S. on Friday said it’ll add chipmaker SMIC and dozens of other Chinese companies to its trade blacklist.

Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said his department would – in his words – “not allow advanced U.S. technology to help build the military of an increasingly belligerent adversary.” He said in a Fox Business interview the U.S. is adding 77 companies and affiliates to its so-called entity list – 60 of them are Chinese.

That designation would force those companies to seek a special license from the Commerce Department before a U.S. supplier could send it key goods.

At a Friday press conference, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing would continue to take what he called “necessary measures” to protect the rights of Chinese companies: "We urge the U.S. to cease its mistaken behavior of unwarranted oppression of foreign companies.” SMIC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Its shares fell Friday in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Other Chinese companies previously added to the list include telecom equipment giants Huawei and ZTE.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Chinese semiconductor foundry

Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources [Video]

Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources

China has hit out at reports that the Trump administration plans to blacklist the top Chinese chipmaker SMIC and the national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC for their alleged ties to the Chinese military. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Wilbur Ross Wilbur Ross American investor and official


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

To Understand Red-State America, He Urges a Look at Red-State Israel

 An Israeli sociologist argues that Trump voters, like Netanyahu supporters in Israel, have legitimate reasons to find liberal values threatening.
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Future: Tons of Cash and Plenty of Options for Spending It

 When President Trump departs the White House, he will have a huge pile of cash to fuel his future ambitions. He can hold rallies, hire staff and even lay..
NYTimes.com

The opportunity to blow up Trump's former casino is up for auction

 Proceeds from the bids will go to a local Boys and Girls Club.
CBS News

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce

US government bans DJI over ties to Chinese government

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

DJI — one of the largest and most popular drone companies in the world — has been added to the US Department of..
The Verge
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further [Video]

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise further

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly increased last week as a relentless surge in new COVID-19 infections hobbled business operations, offering more evidence that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession was faltering. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published
US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge [Video]

US Retail Sales Slip in November as COVID-19 Cases Surge

Retail sales declined by 1.1 percent, according to data released by the US Commerce Department.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Huawei Huawei Chinese technology company

Huawei: Uighur surveillance fears lead PR exec to quit

 The former editor-in-chief of the Danish Broadcasting Corporation had worked there for six months.
BBC News
Antoine Griezmann: What will the response be from Barcelona and China? [Video]

Antoine Griezmann: What will the response be from Barcelona and China?

The French footballer has severed ties with Huawei over claims that the Chinese telecoms giant was involved in the surveillance of Uighur Muslims.

Credit: euronews (in English)Published

Wang Wenbin Wang Wenbin


Fred Katayama

Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet [Video]

Wall Street hits record highs on stimulus bet

Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Fox Business Fox Business American business channel

Related news from verified sources

Exclusive-U.S. to blacklist dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, sources say

The United States is set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the country's top chipmaker...
Upworthy - Published

Troubles rise for China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), China’s top chipmaker, is under...
TechCrunch - Published