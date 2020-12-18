Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid

‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid

In his annual marathon news conference, Russian leader tackles questions over presidency and his foe, Alexey Navalny.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Vladimir Putin says if Russia had wanted to kill Opposition leader Alexei Navalny he'd be dead

 Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny,..
New Zealand Herald

Does Putin admit any responsibility for 'new Cold War'?

 Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking questions at his annual end-of year news conference.
BBC News

Russia's Putin calls Navalny poisoning inquiry 'a trick'

 Russia's president scorns a report alleging that agents poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
BBC News

US election: Putin congratulates Biden after electoral college win

 The Russian leader says he is "ready for collaboration" after the US result is confirmed.
BBC News

Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning [Video]

Alexei Navalny: How a new investigation implicates Russia's FSB in critic's poisoning

Kremlin critic Navalny fell ill on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Kimmel Jokes Putin ‘Friend-Zoned’ Trump By Saying There’s ‘No Need’ for POTUS to Seek Asylum in Russia (Video)

Kimmel Jokes Putin ‘Friend-Zoned’ Trump By Saying There’s ‘No Need’ for POTUS to Seek Asylum in Russia (Video) Jimmy Kimmel is counting down the days until President Donald Trump exits the White House and...
The Wrap - Published

Following Putin and state media's lead, many Russians dismissive of Navalny poisoning case

While the latest revelations in the case of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the outspoken rival of...
CBC.ca - Published

Mitch McConnell Mocked for Waiting to Recognize Biden As President-Elect Until After Putin Did

Mitch McConnell Mocked for Waiting to Recognize Biden As President-Elect Until After Putin Did Despite nonstop protest from the Trump administration over the past month, the Electoral College...
The Wrap - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked [Video]

Putin responds to CNN investigation, does not deny Navalny was tracked

During his annual press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a recent investigation by the investigative group Bellingcat and CNN which uncovered evidence that Russia’s Federal..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 04:34Published
Does Putin admit any responsibility for 'new Cold War'? [Video]

Does Putin admit any responsibility for 'new Cold War'?

Russian President Vladimir Putin was taking questions at his annual end-of year news conference.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:37Published
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory [Video]

McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory

[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published