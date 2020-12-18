|
|
|
‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published
‘I haven’t decided’: Putin tight-lipped over 2024 re-election bid
In his annual marathon news conference, Russian leader tackles questions over presidency and his foe, Alexey Navalny.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Jimmy Kimmel is counting down the days until President Donald Trump exits the White House and...
The Wrap - Published
|
While the latest revelations in the case of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, the outspoken rival of...
CBC.ca - Published
|
Despite nonstop protest from the Trump administration over the past month, the Electoral College...
The Wrap - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
McConnell acknowledges Biden's election victory
[NFA] In a nearly 10-minute speech on Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, congratulated Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:24Published
|