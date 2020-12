Giving for Good: WEAVE Food Drive

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 03:16s - Published 3 minutes ago

SKYLINE OF SACRAMENTO.

THENEED IS GREAT OUT THERE TOLIKE THE SONG SAID FOX FORTY'SCOMMITTED TO HELPING OURCOMMUNITIES WITH THE GIVINGFOR GOOD CAMPAIGN.

THEPANDEMIC HAS PUT EVERY CHARITYON SHAKY FOOTING RIGHT,INCLUDING ONE CRITICAL FORVIOLENCE JOINING US NOW BACKPASS IT.

THE CEO OF WEAVE.BETH, THANKS SO MUCH FORTALKING WITH US THIS MORNING,YOU GUYS HAVE A FUND DRIVE BUTBEFORE WE GET TO I WANT TO ASKABOUT THE NEED HERE YOU GUYSYOU KNOW THE SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENTS, POLICEDEPARTMENTS SAY THEY HAVE SEENAN INCREASE IN DOMESTICVIOLENCE WITH THIS PANDEMIC SOMANY PEOPLE STAYING AT HOMEEXPLAIN HOW MUCH OF ANINCREASE YOU HAVE SEEN.WE'VE SEEN AN INCREDIBLEINCREASE IN PEOPLE, ESPECIALLYTRY TO KEEP THEMSELVES SAFEEITHER BY GETTING ADISSOLVING THEIR MARRIAGEGETTING CUSTODY OF THEIR KIDSOR NEEDED TO ACTUALLY EVENSTAY IN ONE OF THE 125 THAT'STHAT WE HAVE FROM SACRAMENTOCOMMUNITY MORE THAN A 125TO KEEP THOSE PEOPLE GOINGYOU NEED A LOT OF FOOD AND ALOT OF RESOURCES EXPLAIN THISFOOD DRIVE THEY HAVE GOING ON.SO WE HAVE BINS AT VARIOUSCOLAS LOCATIONS OR PEOPLE CANDROP THINGS OFF AT OUR 19THOKAY BUILDING IN MIDTOWN.

YOUKNOW WE NEED FOOD YEAR ROUND,BUT IT'S ESPECIALLY DIFFICULTSTAYING WITH US DON'T HAVECARS.

SO THEY'RE REALLY AT THEMERCY OF US BEING ABLE TO TAKETHEM TO THE STORE ONCE A WEEK.AND YOU KNOW THEY'RE HAVINGTHE WORST DAY MONTH YEAR OFTHEIR LIVES AND THEY'RE VERYISOLATED SO HAVING SOME.

SOTHAT REMINDS THEM OF HOME SOFOR FOOD FROM ALL DIFFERENTCULTURES, BUT ALSO YOU KNOWTHAT THAT SO THAT MOMS CANMAKE WITH THEIR KIDS YOU KNOWBROWNIE MIXES THAT KIND OFTHING ANYTHING NONPERISHABLEFOLKS CAN ENJOY OVER THEHOLIDAYS HAVE YOU NOTICED WITHAN INCREASE IN DEMAND HAVE YOUTHE OTHER AGENCIES HAVE SEEN AKIND OF A DECREASE IN GIVINGTHIS YEAR BECAUSE PEOPLE DON'THAVE A LOT HAVE YOU NOTICELOOKING REALLY DIFFERENT THISYEAR I THINK IN THE PASTPEOPLE LIKE GOING TO THE STOREAND BUYING THINGS AND ANDDONATING THEM IN PEOPLE ARESO THE PATTERN OF GIVING HASBEEN REALLY DIFFERENT THISYEAR AND SO THIS IS ONE OF THEREASONS WHY WE'RE SAYING YOUGUYS NEED ALL THE HELP YOU CANGET WHEN YOU YOU GIVE TO YOUGUYS YOU ARE HELPING THOSETHOSE CHILDREN IN THOSEFAMILIES HAVE.A SENSE OF SOME SORT OFHOLIDAY.ABSOLUTELY AND YOU KNOW WEHELPING WITH GIFTS THISHOLIDAY SEASON, NOT ALL OFTHEIR STAY WITH US SOME OFTHEM ARE AROUND THE COMMUNITYAND WE'RE JUST SEEING PEOPLECOME TO US AND SAY WE HAVEABSOLUTELY NOTHING WE'VE LOSTOUR JOBS ANYTHING ANYTHINGHOUSE SO WE REALLY APPRECIATETHE DONATION.

THE FOOD ANDOTHER ITEMS FOR THESEFAMILIES.AGAIN SAY THE LOCATION WECAN COME TO LOCATION THEREDOWNTOWN AS WELL BUT WHEREELSE CAN WE GIVE FOOD TO COMEOUT THERE ARE MULTIPLELOCATIONS AND THEY'VE GOT BEENSET UP SO THEY'RE THEY'RETHROUGHOUT THE COUNTY SOTHEY'VE GOT BEEN SO THEY'REGOING TO BRING EVERYTHING TONEXT WEEK, BUT WE ALSOAPPRECIATE DONATIONS RIGHT OURTHEY WANT MORE INFORMATION YOUCAN GO TO WEAVE INC DOT ORGYOU'VE GOT SOME GREATINFORMATION EXPLAINS WHAT THEORGANIZATION YOU'VE BEEN ALIVEAND WELL SACRAMENTO, HELPINGSO MANY PEOPLE BETH, THANKS SOMUCH FOR JOINING US THISMORNING.

