Barenaked Ladies Tease 'A Very Virtual Christmas'

Tyler Stewart and Ed Robertson of Canada's Barenaked Ladies have the ultimate gift for fans this holiday season: A one-night-only livestream event on Dec.

18 at 9 p.m.

ET/ 6 p.m.

PT on Sessions Live.

While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the bandmates share what fans can expect of "A Very Virtual Christmas" and reveal their ultimate Christmas wish.


