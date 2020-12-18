Barenaked Ladies Tease 'A Very Virtual Christmas' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:47s - Published 5 seconds ago Barenaked Ladies Tease 'A Very Virtual Christmas' Tyler Stewart and Ed Robertson of Canada's Barenaked Ladies have the ultimate gift for fans this holiday season: A one-night-only livestream event on Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Sessions Live. While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the bandmates share what fans can expect of "A Very Virtual Christmas" and reveal their ultimate Christmas wish. 0

