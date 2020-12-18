Barenaked Ladies Tease 'A Very Virtual Christmas'
Tyler Stewart and Ed Robertson of Canada's Barenaked Ladies have the ultimate gift for fans this holiday season: A one-night-only livestream event on Dec.
18 at 9 p.m.
ET/ 6 p.m.
PT on Sessions Live.
While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel, the bandmates share what fans can expect of "A Very Virtual Christmas" and reveal their ultimate Christmas wish.