California businesses having to get creative despite vaccine rollout

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:34s - Published
The COVID-19 vaccine is here.

While that signifies a medical breakthrough and a new stage in the pandemic it doesn't mean California businesses magically go back to the way things were.

Adam Racusin explains with most of the state in the most restrictive tier businesses are still forced to get creative.


