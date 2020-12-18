Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:34s - Published 2 weeks ago

California businesses having to get creative despite vaccine rollout

The COVID-19 vaccine is here.

While that signifies a medical breakthrough and a new stage in the pandemic it doesn't mean California businesses magically go back to the way things were.

Adam Racusin explains with most of the state in the most restrictive tier businesses are still forced to get creative.