This bus brings holiday cheer to kids with cancer

Every holiday season the nonprofit KiDS NEED MoRE loads up buses filled with gifts to donate to children with life-threatening illnesses.This holiday fundraiser grants holiday wishes to over 400 local children coping with serious illness and trauma on Long Island.Melissa Firmes, President and Co-Founder of KiDS NEED MoRE, who is currently recovering from leukemia, knew that her non-profit had to pivot in order to keep the beloved holiday tradition going during a pandemic.“We are leading 20 buses filled with elves that are going to bring holiday cheer to all of these amazing kids," said Firmes.

“Kids that have dealt with tough stuff, stuff that you don’t want to deal with.

You know the cancer and the cov...