Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

Video Credit: Euronews English
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [Video]

France and UK could test stuck truck drivers

[NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 9 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Coronavirus, Brexit, Christmas: How a dramatic week unfolded in the UK

 An escalating pandemic and a looming Brexit deadline has made for a somewhat chaotic end to 2020.
BBC News

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

 Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking difficult”, as Brussels’ chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there..
WorldNews
EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Russia hits EU with sanctions in backlash over Navalny sting

 The Kremlin mocks Putin critic Alexei Navalny, who revealed how agents allegedly tried to kill him.
BBC News
EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials [Video]

Navalny poisoning: Russia slams retaliatory sanctions on EU officials

The Kremlin mantains it didn't poison Alexei Navalny, saying the activist suffers from 'persecution delirium'.

Credit: Euronews English
German relief as homegrown vaccine finally approved for EU rollout [Video]

German relief as homegrown vaccine finally approved for EU rollout

Credit: FRANCE 24 English

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier

‘The moment of truth’: UK and EU have just hours to reach Brexit deal, warns Barnier Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Barnier warns EU-UK trade deal talks reach ‘moment of truth’

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says crucial hours ahead will determine outcome, with fisheries still...
FT.com - Published

Hours left to secure a Brexit deal

Hours left to secure a Brexit deal “It’s the moment of truth,” Mr Barnier told the European Parliament in Brussels.
Hull Daily Mail - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal [Video]

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns [Video]

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much [Video]

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio