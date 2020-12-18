Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:09s - Published
4 days ago
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal
The
EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
France and UK could test stuck truck drivers [NFA] The UK government is working with France to find a way to lift border closures that have snarled one of Europe's most important trade routes just days before the Brexit cliff edge, Britain's interior minister, Priti Patel, said on Tuesday. Emily Wither reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published on January 1, 1970
EU Authorises Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission called the authorisation "an important chapter" in the bloc's fight against coronavirus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Michel Barnier has warned “just a few hours” remain for the UK and EU to reach a trading...
WorldNews - Published
4 days ago Also reported by •
CTV News
EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says crucial hours ahead will determine outcome, with fisheries still...
FT.com - Published
4 days ago
“It’s the moment of truth,” Mr Barnier told the European Parliament in Brussels.
Hull Daily Mail - Published
4 days ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph
Related videos from verified sources
Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:32 Published 4 days ago
EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36 Published 5 days ago