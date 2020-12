Portable washing machine recycles water from your shower to clean clothes Video Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Portable washing machine recycles water from your shower to clean clothes ‘Lava Aqua X’ is only a prototype, but it has received funding from the 'Red Bull Basement' program to make it a reality in the future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Debunking Laundry’s Biggest Myths That Are Ruining Your Clothes



Grab a pen and paper because it's time to debunk some very well known laundry myths! Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:22 Published 2 days ago