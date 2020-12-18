Global  
 

Walmart Teams up With TikTok , for Holiday Shopping Event.

The retail giant and social media platform have joined forces to provide a "livestream shopping experience" on Dec.

18.

In a blog post, Walmart said shoppers will be able to purchase its fashion items without leaving TikTok.

The hour-long experience, dubbed Holiday Shop-Along Spectacular, will kick off at 8 p.m.

ET on Dec.

18 on Walmart's TikTok profile page.

It will also feature 10 TikTok creators.

The show will be built around the fun of fashion, as these creators unwrap different styles and try on looks that can be found at Walmart, Walmart, via blog post.

We’re excited that we have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this innovation in a shoppable livestream – a first on TikTok in the U.S, Walmart, via blog post


