Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

Brexit talks: 'Moment of truth' says Barnier as only a 'few hours left' to strike a deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator was addressing MEPs on Friday morning, as negotiators prepared to make a "last attempt", in his words, to break the deadlock.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement [Video]

MEPs approve no-deal preparations, but still favour Brexit agreement

Members of the European Parliament voted in favour of the Commission's no-deal Brexit contingency plans on Friday, but were still holding out hope that an agreement could be reached in time.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a 'moment of truth', EU's Barnier says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:30Published
Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit [Video]

Boris Johnson: We hope the EU will see sense over Brexit

Boris Johnson has said the UK remains open to reaching a deal with theEuropean Union over Brexit, but that difficulties still remain overnegotiations. The Prime Minister said he hopes the EU will "see sense" andoffer a palatable compromise over remaining sticking points.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU's Barnier says: just hours left for a Brexit trade deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:09Published
Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns [Video]

Brexit: Just a few hours left to strike a trade deal, Barnier warns

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned there are “just a few hours”left to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as the two sides stand atthe “moment of truth”. As talks resumed on Friday, Mr Barnier said there is achance of getting a deal in time for the end of the transition period onDecember 31, but the path to a breakthrough is “very narrow”. “It’s alsoobvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost. “Ithink I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say whatwill come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to beprepared for all eventualities.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:43Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU says EU-UK face weekend 'last attempt' to get trade deal, fisheries still an issue [Video]

EU says EU-UK face weekend 'last attempt' to get trade deal, fisheries still an issue

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Barnier warns EU-UK trade deal talks reach ‘moment of truth’

EU’s chief Brexit negotiator says crucial hours ahead will determine outcome, with fisheries still...
FT.com - Published

Hours left to secure a Brexit deal

Hours left to secure a Brexit deal “It’s the moment of truth,” Mr Barnier told the European Parliament in Brussels.
Hull Daily Mail - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


'Moment of truth': EU's Barnier says 'just a few hours' remain to strike Brexit trade deal

"Just a few hours" remain for London and Brussels to strike a Brexit trade deal, the EU's chief...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much [Video]

EU sees Brexit progress; UK, not so much

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he sees signs of 'good progress' in talks, but UK sources sound much less optimistic. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit [Video]

Barnier arrives to brief EU ambassadors on Brexit

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in Brussels to brief EUambassadors on Brexit negotiations. On Sunday, Britain and the European Unionsaid talks would continue on a free trade..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published