Selena Gomez has got ‘good things’ coming in 2021
Selena Gomez has hinted she will have lots of new music arriving in 2021 and has vowed to top her 2020 album 'Rare'.
Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizesLizzo and Selena Gomez have won major PETA awards for promoting vegan lifestyles and products.
Ariana Grande Responds To Victoria Justice Feud & Selena Gomez Reacts To Hillsong DramaAriana Grande reacts to Victoria Justice fued rumors. Sam Smith reacts to Shawn Mendes' apology. Plus - Selena Gomez leaves Hillsong church.
Selena Gomez 'is comfortable with single life'A source has claimed that Selena Gomez is "comfortable being single" for the time being.