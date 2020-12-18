Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez has got ‘good things’ coming in 2021

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Selena Gomez has got ‘good things’ coming in 2021

Selena Gomez has got ‘good things’ coming in 2021

Selena Gomez has hinted she will have lots of new music arriving in 2021 and has vowed to top her 2020 album 'Rare'.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes [Video]

Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes

Lizzo and Selena Gomez have won major PETA awards for promoting vegan lifestyles and products.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Ariana Grande Responds To Victoria Justice Feud & Selena Gomez Reacts To Hillsong Drama [Video]

Ariana Grande Responds To Victoria Justice Feud & Selena Gomez Reacts To Hillsong Drama

Ariana Grande reacts to Victoria Justice fued rumors. Sam Smith reacts to Shawn Mendes' apology. Plus - Selena Gomez leaves Hillsong church.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:35Published
Selena Gomez 'is comfortable with single life' [Video]

Selena Gomez 'is comfortable with single life'

A source has claimed that Selena Gomez is "comfortable being single" for the time being.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:28Published