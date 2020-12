Federal Court Reverses Decision Dismissing Claims Against City Of Dallas In Botham Jean's Murder By Officer Amber Guyger Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:38s - Published 3 days ago Federal Court Reverses Decision Dismissing Claims Against City Of Dallas In Botham Jean's Murder By Officer Amber Guyger Chief Judge Barbara Lynn of the Northern District of Texas has reversed a previous ruling of the Court that had dismissed all claims against the City of Dallas in the murder of Botham Jean. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend