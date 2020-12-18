Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago

Work out at home and get personal training with the Mirror, which seamlessly blends into your home decor

Make your home gym blend in with the Mirror.

It’s an elegant mirror that actually turns a small amount of wall space into a personal fitness studio.

It offers a variety of workouts at different lengths and levels that cater to everyone’s individual needs.

You can also take live classes and get feedback in real-time.

Shop for different workout accessories to add to your mirror, and you’ll be obsessed in no time!Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change