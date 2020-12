Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Charity Remix | Billboard News The pop star teamed up with The Lewisham And Greenwich NHS Choir for a special new version of his hit Holy, with all profits from the single headed to charities in recognition of those on the medical frontlines during the Coronavirus crisis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend