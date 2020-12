Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published 2 weeks ago

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Assaulted, Robbed Man In Frankford Halloween Morning

Philadelphia Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery that occurred early Halloween morning in Frankford.

According to police, this happened just after 4 a.m.

Along the 1300 block of Arrott Street.

Geoff Petrulis reports.