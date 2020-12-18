Global  
 

Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Barnier: Only hours left for a Brexit deal

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that there are just a few hours left to agree a Brexit deal.


