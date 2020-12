Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 days ago

Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks 'Christmas Comes Twice'

Tamera Mowry-Housley tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about her new holiday film "Christmas Comes Twice", where she stars as a newscaster who travels back in time and gets a second chance at love.

Plus, the actress opens up about her emotional return to "The Real" after exiting the show in the summer.