Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In'

Ringo Starr to Release 5-Song Quarantine Album 'Zoom In' .

The former Beatles drummer recorded the album amid the COVID-19 pandemic between April and October.

Starr turned his guest house into a recording studio to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions.

‘Zoom In’ will be released by Universal on March 19, 2021.

.

It will feature a number of musical guest appearances, including former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

It will also feature musical contributions from the likes of Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow and Finneas.

.

Starr gave fans a sneak peak of the forthcoming album on Tuesday with the release of “Here’s To The Nights.”.

According to Starr, the song is one of “peace, love and friendship.”.

I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on.

So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021, Ringo Starr, via ‘NME’