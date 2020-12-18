Global  
 

State Supreme Court rules in Governor Reeves' favor

The state Supreme Court has ruled Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves acted within his rights when he partially vetoed a budget bill.

- the state supreme court has - ruled mississippi gov.- tate reeves acted within his- rights when he partially vetoed- a budget bill.- thursdays decision is a reversa- of a chancery court - judge's ruling in october.- reeves' spokesperson, bailey- martin, said the state's- high court interpreted the- constitution "the way it was- written."

- the republican governor was sue- august 5th by two fellow- republicans, house speaker- philip gunn and speaker pro - tempore jason white.- the lawmakers said reeves was - encroaching on legislators' - power to make budget decisions.- the lawmakers pointed to partia- vetoes by reeves on july- 8th on legislation to fund stat- government- programs. -




