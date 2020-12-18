|
The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:02s - Published
CBS 62's Chief Meteorologist talks about the 2020 Great Conjunction Monday evening.
The gas giants Saturn and Jupiter are drawing ever closer together.
Well, from our Earthling...
Mashable - Published
Also reported by •Space Daily
On December 21, our solar system's two biggest planets will come within close distance of one another...
Jerusalem Post - Published
A celestial meet-cute will unfold before our eyes on Monday. Here’s why you should be excited about...
NYTimes.com - Published
