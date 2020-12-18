Global  
 

The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 01:02s - Published
CBS 62's Chief Meteorologist talks about the 2020 Great Conjunction Monday evening.


The 'Great Conjunction' is about to appear in the night sky

The gas giants Saturn and Jupiter are drawing ever closer together. Well, from our Earthling...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Space Daily


Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas? On December 21, our solar system's two biggest planets will come within close distance of one another...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Christmas Star 2020: The 'Great' Saturn and Jupiter Conjunction

A celestial meet-cute will unfold before our eyes on Monday. Here’s why you should be excited about...
NYTimes.com - Published


Rare 'Christmas Star' Will Be Visible on Monday [Video]

Rare 'Christmas Star' , Will Be Visible on Monday. Also referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem,". this rare celestial event is created by the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The last time the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Great Conjunction Between Saturn, Jupiter Is Visible Over Tri-State Area [Video]

The upcoming snow storm isn't the only reason to look up in the sky. Right now, there's an opportunity centuries in the making; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:15Published
Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction' [Video]

Appearing as a “Christmas star,” the "great conjunction" happens next Monday, December 21, which also happens to be the Winter Solstice, marking the start of the winter season.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:31Published