Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man for allegedly injuring a toddler so badly that she ended up in Children's Hospital with broken bones, brain bleeds, and brain swelling.



Related videos from verified sources The moment police pounce on one of Britain's worst paedophiles



A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to 96 counts of child sexual abuse.David Wilson, of Kirstead, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.It took a.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:49 Published 3 weeks ago 11pm Fleming CO man arrested 11192020



In Fleming County a man has been arrested on child abuse charges. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published on November 20, 2020 Stockton Man Accused Of Abusing Infant Was Released From Prison Early



Prosecutors say the man facing child abuse and murder charges after the death of his two-month-old son had been released from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:11 Published on November 19, 2020