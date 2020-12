Finneas Talks Working With Justin Bieber On 'Lonely' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:02s - Published 7 minutes ago Finneas Talks Working With Justin Bieber On 'Lonely' Singer-songwriter and record producer Finneas opens up about watching his younger sister Billie Eilish navigate fame and working with Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco on "Lonely". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like