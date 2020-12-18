Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published 2 minutes ago

Happy Birthday, Jonah Hill! (Sunday, Dec. 20)

Jonah Hill Feldstein turns 37 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.

1.

He has a tattoo on his arm that says “Nancy rules” in honor of his grandmother.

2.

Hill officiated Adam Levine’s wedding.

3.

He wanted to be a hip-hop rapper before he became an actor.

4.

He began writing and performing his own plays in college.

5.

As a kid, he wanted to live in the town of Springfield from “The Simpsons.”.

