Mayor Lori Lightfoot met one-on-one with CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini to dig into what went wrong in a bad police raid in which CPD officers stormed into a woman’s apartment, handcuffing her as she stood naked and alone.



Related videos from verified sources Bodycam video shows police raid on innocent woman's home



Chicago police raided the wrong house in 2019 and surprised social worker Anjanette Young as she stood naked and alone in her living room. Watch the bodycam footage from the officers involved in the.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:27 Published 4 hours ago My Name Is Anjanette Young: A CBS 2 Investigators Special Presentation



Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a series of stunning admissions Thursday in the case of Anjanette Young, an innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during a wrong raid of her home by Chicago Police... Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 57:21 Published 23 hours ago Mayor's Office Admits Failure To Turn Over Critical Video To Anjanette Young, Says Those Responsible Will Be Held Accountable



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is continuing damage control over CBS 2's investigation of the wrong raid at Anjanette Young's home. Friday afternoon the CBS 2 Investigators exposed six new body camera.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago