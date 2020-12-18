Video Credit: Autoblog Podcast - Duration: 53:16s - Published 6 minutes ago

2021 Ram TRX, BMW 5 Series and the end of the Alfa Romeo 4C | Autoblog Podcast #657

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski.

They kick things off discussing the brand-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, discussing how it compares with its main rival, the Ford F-150 Raptor.

They move on to the latest BMW 5 Series before a quick overview of the Buick Enclave.

The podcast wraps up by saying goodbye to the Alfa Romeo 4C, which leaves the world after the 2020 model year.