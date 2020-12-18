Owensboro Ready To End State Drought

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 10 minutes ago

If 2020 has taught us anything... it is to appreciate what we have even if it might not be what we fully expected.

Back in the summer time... kentucky high school football teams were wondering if they'd even get a chance to play this fall.

One team that was determined to keep its season going was owensboro... and because of that determination..

The team is now less than 24 hours from competing for a state title.

For the first time since 2014, the owensboro red devils are heading to state after their wild semi-final win over frederick douglass.

It's awesome, we grew up watching the guys that last went to state and just to play under coach fallin i have a lot of respect for him and lets go get this win for sure.

It's very exciting.

This is what we worked for.

We didn't even know if we were going to have a season at the beginning of the year so, for this to work out the way we wanted, is very exciting.

The kentucky high school football season started late because of the pandemic, which has created a greater sense of appreciation from the team for everything they've been through this year and all that they have accomplished to this point.

It just shows our team has a lot of heart, i think more than anybody thought we had.

It shows we can overcome a lot of obstacles.

Gough- we were working by ourselves and we all stayed tuned to what we had to do to win and stay playing.

We got a lot of games in this year and now we're at the big dance.

Kirby smarts in the pre-season was asked, should there be an asterisk marking this year's national champion and he said if there's anything noting this year's national champion it should be to make a note that they're the toughest group there ever was.

And i think there's a lot of truth to that because it's hard to prepare for a football season and it's hard to persevere through the difficulties of a long football season even in a normal year.

And then to add the difficulties of covid restrictions to it has made it all the more difficult and our kids and coaches have handled it very admirably.

All that stands in owensboro's way of its first state title since 1986 is bowling green, and the team believes it is up to the challenge.

Tinsley- it'd mean everything, especially if we win, we tie up the all time series with bowling green and for it to be in the state championship game would be amazing.

Gough- it's huge, you go around walking in the hallways and you see the last ones to do it, and it seems like decades ago, and it is but to just bring that back to the city especially in this hard of a year, it'd be