Premier League match preview: Chelsea v West Ham

Chelsea host West Ham on Monday evening in what is set to be a tense Londonderby.

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

