Javier Muñoz on His Writing, "Hamilton," and Activism | Head___Space Ep. 1 Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 02:40s - Published 3 minutes ago Javier Muñoz on His Writing, "Hamilton," and Activism | Head___Space Ep. 1 In this episode of Head___Space, Broadway star Javier Muñoz invites us into his home—and his head—while talking about how he writes music, prepares for stage life, and creates space for his HIV/AIDS activism. 0

