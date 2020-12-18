Anderson Cooper's fatherhood wish: 'I wish I had done it sooner'

Anderson remembers the late civil rights leader John LewisIn a special edition of Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Anderson revisits a powerful interview with John Lewis and reflects on the late Georgia congressman’s lifelong commitment to social justice. Catch..
Anderson revisits interview with virus hunter about origins of epidemicsIn a special edition of Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Anderson takes a look back at his 2008 interview with epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Wolfe, reflecting on what Wolfe’s research can teach us now about..
Anderson shares his favorite heartwarming viewer moments of 2020In a special edition of Anderson Cooper Full Circle, Anderson counts down 2020’s top five most-watched segments from “The Goods”, where viewers share what makes them happy during through the..