Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine
Those at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Marin County Senior-Care Health Workers Receive Pfizer VaccineHospital workers in the Bay Area were among the first to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine earlier this week but, on Thursday, staffers at Marin County senior-living facilities began receiving injections..
Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA ApprovalAs hospitals across the Bay Area and the country fill up, nearly eight million doses of Moderna's new vaccine could be ready to roll out as early as next week. Ken Bastida reports. (12-17-20)
Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccineFour hospitals in the SWFL area are scheduled to be on the list that will be getting the Moderna vaccine once it is approved by the FDA for emergency use.