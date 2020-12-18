Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine

Those at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration could approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Friday, which means 6 million doses could be shipped around the country as soon as..

Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 surges. Meanwhile,..

The FDA could authorize emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine as early as today, which would make it the second vaccine available in U.S. CBS News'..