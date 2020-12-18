Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine

Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine

Those at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moderna Moderna American biotechnology company

What to expect from Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

 The FDA could authorize emergency use of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine as early as today, which would make it the second vaccine available in U.S. CBS News'..
CBS News

Health care workers wait for Pfizer vaccine as FDA advisory panel recommends Moderna vaccine for distribution

 Health care workers across the country are waiting for their hospital to receive the first round of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine as COVID-19 surges. Meanwhile,..
CBS News

12/18: CBSN AM

 FDA advisory committee recommends Moderna vaccine; government cyberattack worse than previously thought
CBS News

FDA set to approve Moderna vaccine as coronavirus crisis worsens

 The Food and Drug Administration could approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Friday, which means 6 million doses could be shipped around the country as soon as..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Marin County Senior-Care Health Workers Receive Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

Marin County Senior-Care Health Workers Receive Pfizer Vaccine

Hospital workers in the Bay Area were among the first to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine earlier this week but, on Thursday, staffers at Marin County senior-living facilities began receiving injections..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:46Published
Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA Approval [Video]

Millions of Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Await FDA Approval

As hospitals across the Bay Area and the country fill up, nearly eight million doses of Moderna's new vaccine could be ready to roll out as early as next week. Ken Bastida reports. (12-17-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published
Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine [Video]

Four Southwest Florida Hospitals to get Moderna vaccine

Four hospitals in the SWFL area are scheduled to be on the list that will be getting the Moderna vaccine once it is approved by the FDA for emergency use.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:32Published