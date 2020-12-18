Match preview: Man United v Leeds

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s inability to do things theeasy way after beating bottom-placed Sheffield United to secure a sixthstraight Premier League comeback win on the road. The Red Devils continuedtheir 100 per cent away league away record at the beleaguered Blades, wherethey found themselves in the all too familiar position of needing to bounceback.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard renews acquaintances with Leeds' Marcelo Bielsaafter a fiery Championship promotion campaign in 2018. The former Derby bosswill be hoping to take advantage over the Argentinian manager as he looks toput pressure on the sides at the top of the table.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39Published
Former Premier League striker Michael Chopra talks about his gamblingaddiction and the TalkBanStop campaign he is heading up. The 36-year-old’scareer took him from his hometown club Newcastle to the likes of Cardiff,Sunderland and Ipswich, along with pitstops in India and Scotland.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published