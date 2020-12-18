Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. Fred Katayama reports.
Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy. Conway G. Gittens reports.
US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time highs. The US unemployment rate edged downward from 6.9% to 6.7% meeting economists' forecasts. The S&P 500 closed at 3,699.12, up 0.9% on Friday. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at 30,218.26, up 0.8% (249 points). While the Nasdaq composite saw closing numbers of 12,464.23, up 0.7%.
Lukas Jackson/Reuters US stocks closed mixed on Thursday amid falling jobless claims and new hopes for a stimulus deal. The Nasdaq composite closed at all-time highs, while the S&P 500 lost its record close in the final hour of trading. New weekly claims for unemployment insurance totaled an unadjusted 712,000 for the week that ended Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected a reading of 775,000.
The S&P 500 climbed to a record high close on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dipped as investors weighed upbeat vaccine developments and a potential coronavirus fiscal package against a bleak private jobs report. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.