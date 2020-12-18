Alleged Rochester Exposer Arrested

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

Rochester police say they found the man who is suspected of exposing himself to many people downtown.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live in downtown rochester with more.

Jeremy.

Amy , three weeks ago when i first reported on this story, rpd was still looking for zacharia ahmed.

Then recently, after several months of trying to find him, they arrested him.

"*d says this park garage right here is the last spot he exposed himself.

Sgt eric boynton tells me the victim was walking from work when she saw him staring from the sidewalk near the co?

"* cathedral of st.

John the evangelist church.

.the victim whose identity has not been released, was walking toward the parking ramp off of first st sw when he started following her.

She noticed him when he was on the parking ramp.

That's when police say he exposed himself to her.

Boyton tells me they were able to make the arrest some quick actions by our patrol unit actually made conatc with who we thought was the suspect and through that conact we were postively identify him as the suspect r?

"*d says they arrested at his employer, walmart north.

Through interviews with rpd, he admitted to his innapprpriate actions toward people downtown.

His hearing was today.

I reached out to the olmsted county attorney's office to find out what the outcome was.

They have not returned my call.

Thanks jeremy.

Ahmed's charges range from felony stalking to fourth?

"*degree criminal sexual