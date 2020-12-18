Soccer World reopening

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Last year.

A lot of children's recreational facilities areh.

Among them, the popular rochester venue soccer world .

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live there with more.

Jeremy.

Amy, it's hard to believe it was exactly a month ago when we were here and owner kevin lowery was preparing to temporarily close his business to help stop the spread of covid?

"*19.

But now, he is getting ready to welcome the return of play next month lowery was devastated financially by the shutdown.

The father of three serves as the executive director of the minnesota rush soccer association.

He's looking forward to seeing the youngsters on the pitch again as well as getting paid it feels fantastic.

I mean to be able to get back to work and get the kids working again here in january is something were all looking foward to and uh, yeah it's going to be great .

When players return to the field to play and practice, under governor walz's order, they will not need to wear a mask.

The players won't have to go through any regular testing either.

Live in rochester, jeremy wall, thanks jeremy.

Youngsters will be back on the pitch the second week of january.