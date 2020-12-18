Making the Internet a utility

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 minutes ago

Making sure all have access

Getting broadband access to underserved areas isn't cheap.

That's why a check presentation earlier today is so important.

The rochester first alliance credit union gave a ten thousand dollar donation to the inter cultural mutual assistance association here this morning.

That money will benefit the non?

"*profit's broadband internet fund.

The fund aims to get more businesses around the community to recognize internet as a necessary utility.

First alliance has a dedicated budget for community giving each year.

This year, a chunk of that money is going to improve internet access for families who find themselves working and learning from home during "with the shift that's had to happen with in person, whether it's school, or work , there's a lot of families that simply can't afford it or don't have access."

First alliance says it is continuing to make this funding a priority to move improved internet access forward.

First alliance credit union is hopeful its donation will prompt other companies and individuals to do the same.