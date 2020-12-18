Good Word: East Hamilton class tribute Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago Good Word: East Hamilton class tribute A classroom almost brings their teacher to tears with a surprise tribute at the end of a very difficult semester in today's Good Word. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stories to and i ... were ... today wrapped up was obviously very 2024 hour local schools ... we wanted to send you out with a great video from east hamilton middle high school amber turner took this video of the beginnin of class with ... using teacher morgan farrell for student surprised her with sign of love at the beginning of their virtual class ... check out her reaction ... and will will ... in ... all you ... in an and you are mean and in ... in you and you will you and you and is ... we want to thank all of the mrs perils of your were teaching her kids are very ... typical circumstances on ship chapman ... have a wonderful weekend will see you here monday evening about





