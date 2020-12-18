Global  
 

WAAY 31 Hero Salute: Eugene Hooper

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

This morning's salute goes out eugene hooper this salute comes from kim howse.

Eugene served two tours in korea and vietnam as a front line medic.

He retired after serving our country 22 years from fox army hospital.

Kim, thank you for allowing us to salute eugene this morning, and from all of us at waay 31, thank for your service.

